Node Runners (NDR) Price Reaches $27.96 on Major Exchanges

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $653,512.48 and $267.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for $27.96 or 0.00074720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00059324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00022274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.21 or 0.00799740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.12 or 0.08165733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00085163 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

