Zacks: Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Logitech International stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.24. 1,451,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,251. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.