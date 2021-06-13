Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,565 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $541.26 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $395.41 and a 52 week high of $541.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.