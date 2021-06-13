Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 14,010 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 53,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 150,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

