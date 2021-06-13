The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $310.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.32.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.