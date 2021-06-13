Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.08). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09).

A number of brokerages recently commented on KYMR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $493,093.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,606.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $287,715.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,254,648.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,493. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 319,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

