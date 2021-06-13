Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Down 71.4% in May

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ROYTL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 34,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,450. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13.
About Pacific Coast Oil Trust
Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.