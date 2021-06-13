Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Down 71.4% in May

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYTL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 34,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,450. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.