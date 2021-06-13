QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the May 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of QSEP stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 139,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03. QS Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
About QS Energy
Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.