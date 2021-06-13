QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the May 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of QSEP stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 139,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03. QS Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

