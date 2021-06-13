Validity (VAL) Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Validity has a total market cap of $13.88 million and $22,720.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00008584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.16 or 0.00492433 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,326,634 coins and its circulating supply is 4,324,855 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.