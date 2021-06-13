Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the May 13th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

