Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce $106.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. Farmer Bros. reported sales of $81.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year sales of $408.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $422.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $502.65 million, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $516.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. 118,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

