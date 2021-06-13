Analysts Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $4.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,776 shares of company stock worth $196,463. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 584,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

