Skycoin (SKY) One Day Volume Tops $286,233.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00003432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $26.09 million and $286,233.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00056845 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00171462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00192314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.67 or 0.01136917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,509.37 or 1.00182134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

