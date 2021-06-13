Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $10.73. 3,560,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $12.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,078,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

