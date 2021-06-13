Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Drops By 93.8%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DSNY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 12,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,551. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.60. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

