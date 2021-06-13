Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Drops By 93.8%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DSNY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 12,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,551. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.60. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
