Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Short Interest Update

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf cut Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF remained flat at $$80.39 during trading on Friday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $81.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.88.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

