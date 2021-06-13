Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.68.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $541.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $395.41 and a 52 week high of $541.85. The company has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.