CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 275.4% from the May 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWXZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.