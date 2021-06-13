Johnson Financial Group LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,378,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.43. The company has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

