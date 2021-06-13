Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Lumen Technologies also posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,518,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,857,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

