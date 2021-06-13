Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives €254.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €254.67 ($299.61).

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded up €3.25 ($3.82) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €233.30 ($274.47). 810,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €226.10.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

