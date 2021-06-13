JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 184,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 32,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $160.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

