BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Up 323.5% in May

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 323.5% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:LND traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 4,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,062. The company has a market capitalization of $382.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 20.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

