Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Update

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 811,900 shares, an increase of 349.6% from the May 13th total of 180,600 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $11.85. 164,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,091. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $860,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,622,047 shares of company stock valued at $61,284,334. Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

