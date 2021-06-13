Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.54.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.