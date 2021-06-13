Analysts Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) PT at $275.13

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Macquarie upped their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.31. 4,624,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,499. The firm has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $171.27 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

