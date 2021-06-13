Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 41,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.53. 59,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,232. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

