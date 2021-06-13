Zacks: Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.13. Hologic posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

HOLX stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,934,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hologic by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

