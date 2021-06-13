FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 142,957 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 142,957 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 442,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.88. 9,737,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,761,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $260.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

