Pinnacle Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

