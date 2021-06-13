FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

FB stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.26. 13,587,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,264,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $338.30. The firm has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.