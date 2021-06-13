Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.84 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and approximately $2.84 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00789365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.62 or 0.08080105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00084742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,577,984,008 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

