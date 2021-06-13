ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 15.6% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $875,510.04 and $2,113.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001613 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00343972 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009593 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXCLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.