$26.55 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce $26.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.49 million and the lowest is $23.60 million. Omeros reported sales of $13.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $97.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.85 million to $100.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $113.21 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Omeros by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 285,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $985.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.15. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

