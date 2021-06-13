Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report $5.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.95 billion and the lowest is $5.92 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $25.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.96. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CBRE Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 848,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.