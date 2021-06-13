Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €135.55 ($159.47).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

ETR:WCH traded up €4.75 ($5.59) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €142.20 ($167.29). The stock had a trading volume of 112,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a one year high of €142.60 ($167.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €130.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

