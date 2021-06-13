BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the May 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at about $16,735,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 248.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 952,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 679,556 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,587,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2,605.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 513,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4,764.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. 205,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.50. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

