Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 254 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

