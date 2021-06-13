Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

