Kering SA (EPA:KER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €708.45 ($833.48).

Several research firms have commented on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €820.00 ($964.71) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Kering stock traded up €3.70 ($4.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €742.90 ($874.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €683.48.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

