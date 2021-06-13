Brokerages Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Price Target at $469.00

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $469.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE HUM traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $419.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,014. The business’s 50-day moving average is $438.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

