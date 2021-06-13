Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Rises By 275.8%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 275.8% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.3 days.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. 192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $63.85 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.06.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

