Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Rises By 275.8%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 275.8% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.3 days.
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. 192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $63.85 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.06.
About Rio Tinto Group
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.