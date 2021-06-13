Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.90. 11,066,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34. The firm has a market cap of $239.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 165,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,884 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

