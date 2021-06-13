Analysts Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.86. H.B. Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

FUL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.06. 186,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.43. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

