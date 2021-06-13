Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $16,557.23 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Castle has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00446282 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003562 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00017331 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.16 or 0.01029903 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,340,344 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

