Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 84 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $390.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

