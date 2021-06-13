Hartline Investment Corp Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $236.93 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

