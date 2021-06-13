Zacks: Analysts Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $446.69 Million

Analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post $446.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.70 million and the lowest is $440.53 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 412,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.55. 161,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,941. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

