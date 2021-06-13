PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Cut by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 4.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $271.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

