Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,193,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 93,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,506,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.38. 5,476,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

